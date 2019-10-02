Report: Angelina Jolie says she'll “never” marry again after feeling “pressured” to wed Brad Pitt

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Angelina Jolie reportedly says she’ll “never get married again,” following her divorce to her third husband, Brad Pitt.

A “source” tells Us Weekly that the Oscar-winning Maleficent series star, “felt that Brad pressured her” to walk down the aisle. The former A-List couple wed in France in 2014, after spending a decade together. They split in 2016.



The pair reached a custody agreement in November of last year; they share custody of Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.



They formerly divorced in April of 2019.

Jolie was briefly married to Elementary actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1996; they split a year later and divorced in 1999. In 2002, she got hitched to Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, but they divorced in 2002.