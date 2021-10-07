Report: Angelina Jolie sells her share of the winery she co-owned with Brad Pitt

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie is no longer the co-owner of Château Miraval, a French vineyard, which she’d shared with ex-husband husband Brad Pitt.

According to Wall Street Journal, Jolie sold her share of the winery to the group Tenute del Mondo for an undisclosed amount of money. The vineyard is valued around $164 million and is located in Correns, France.

The Eternals actress and Pitt are currently locked in a bitter divorce battle and the two have warred over their winery before, with WSJ reporting that Jolie attempted to sell her stake last month.

Pitt filed suit shortly after and claimed his ex-wife was being “vindictive” by not only cutting him out of the sale, but making a decision that could negatively impact the company that owns Château Miraval. After a few weeks of back and forth, the pair saw eye to eye and a judge allowed Jolie to proceed with the sale on September 23.

The two first bought the winery in 2008 and held their wedding at the location in 2014.

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, divorced in April 2019, but chose to mediate custody and other issues separately via a private judge.

