Report: Ben Affleck checks himself into rehab after intervention with Jennifer Garner

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Garner reportedly came to the aid of her estranged husband Ben Affleck Wednesday, and now the actor has checked himself into rehab.

People confirms Garner went to Affleck’s home to ask him to get help after paparazzi photos surfaced of him receiving boxes of alcohol. Sources say Affleck was receptive and agreed to get help. Garner then drove him to a treatment center in Malibu where he is expected to stay for an extended period.

“He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source tells People.

This is the Justice League star’s third time going to rehab — once in 2001 and again last December — for his alcohol abuse.

The couple has yet to finalize their divorce, which Garner filed back in 2018. They have three children together.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.