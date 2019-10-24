Report: Ben Affleck looking for love on a dating app

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — With more and more couples meeting online, Ben Affleck reportedly tried his luck on the celebrity-friendly dating app Raya.

An insider tells Page Six, “He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now.”

The source adds that the Gone Girl “is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

However, another source close to the 47-year-old told the publication that he has since deleted his Raya account and has been hitting up the Bel Air Hotel for various work meetings.

Affleck is currently single, but Page Six says he was spotted having dinner with a mystery woman at the hotel last month.

He also shared a meal with Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs a few weeks ago, but it was strictly platonic as the two are longtime friends.

