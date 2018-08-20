Report: Ben Affleck spotted having dinner with “Playboy” model

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Are Ben Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus officially over?

It certainly seems that way after the Justice League star was spotted enjoying a low-key dinner in Los Angeles with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, according to E! Online.

The sighting comes after Shookus reportedly decided not to move to LA with Affleck as previously planned.

A source tells the entertainment website that Ben “feels it is over with Lindsay,” although he’s “not happy that there were photos.”

Affleck split with Jennifer Garner in 2015 after ten years of marriage but the couple has yet to finalize their divorce.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.