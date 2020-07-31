Report: Celebs were asked to “gush over” Ellen

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Allegations of a toxic workplace at The Ellen DeGeneres Show have taken a celebrity turn, with an insider saying two famous guests were directed to “fawn over” the chat show host.

Page Six reports that the two guests, who remain anonymous, were told by producers to, “compliment Ellen, tell her what a big fan you are.”

The source who leaked the info said, “These guests were already fans of Ellen, big fans, but to be told you have to flatter her was really weird. You shouldn’t have to be told … If you do look at past interviews, most of the guests always gush over Ellen — whether they’re members of the public or her close friends.”

The paper was quick to point out that it wasn’t clear if Ellen insisted on the direction.

However, as WarnerMedia wraps up the investigation into the allegations of bullying and racial insensitivity on the show that was prompted by a Buzzfeed expose, one person who worked with Ellen came forward with his own experiences with the show.

Australian TV host Neil Breen worked with the Ellen staff in 2013, when the show shipped off to Australia. Breen claimed that Ellen’s crew were, “walking on eggshells” around her. He claims he was told, “No one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her.”

Former Ellen staffers who spoke with Buzzfeed blamed senior producers, and not necessarily Ellen herself, for the toxic work environment.

In an email obtained by ABC News, DeGeneres acknowledged the controversy surrounding the show, saying in part, “I am committed to ensuring this doesn’t happen again.”

For its part, WarnerMedia echoed the sentiment in a statement, announcing that staffing changes were in the offing.

By Stephen Iervolino

