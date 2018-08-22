Report: 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequel is moving forward after big box office debut

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures(HOLLYWOOD) — After bringing in big bucks at the box office this past weekend, Crazy Rich Asians is already planning its sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creative team behind the film – including director Jon M. Chu and screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim – will all be reuniting for the follow-up.

The sequel will be based on Kevin Kwan’s second book in the Crazy Rich Asians series, China Rich Girlfriend.

THR says Warner Bros. has yet to officially green light the second film, but is moving forward on development. The studio has the option for all three of Kwan’s books, including the final one in the trilogy, Rich People Problems.

Crazy Rich Asians, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, was the number one movie in the country last weekend, pulling in an estimated $34 million over its five-day opening. The film is the first studio movie since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club to tell a contemporary story with an all-Asian cast.

