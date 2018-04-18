Report: “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller is battling cancer

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Just weeks after leaving prison and entering a halfway house, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller reportedly has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in the body’s white blood cells.

Miller underwent surgery for what was believed to be a spinal infection on Tuesday, but Dr. Hooman M. Melamed revealed Wednesday evening to People magazine that it turned out that Miller is actually battling cancer.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, revealed to People. “We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor — it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

As for Miller’s outlook, Dr. Melamed adds, “There’s a chance this can spread to any part of the body… this is probably coming from somewhere else. We don’t know where the source is. Any tumor that spreads anywhere is automatically Stage 4, but we have not determined the stage yet.”

Miller, who starred on the reality show Dance Moms for seven seasons, started serving a one-year prison sentence in July 2017 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. On March 27 of this year, she was released to a halfway house to complete her sentence.

