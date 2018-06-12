Report: “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider sentenced to jail for failing to pay alimony to estranged wife

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Like his famous Bo Duke character on TV’s The Dukes of Hazzard, John Schneider has reportedly run afoul of the law.

Sources tell TMZ that Schneider, 58, was sentenced on Monday to three days in a Los Angeles County jail for failing to pay spousal support to his estranged-wife Elvira. Back in February, a judge had given the actor a month to hand over $150,000 in delinquent alimony.

In addition to serving jail time, Schneider will reportedly have to perform 240 hours of community service.

Elvira filed for divorce in L.A. county on back in 2014, after 21 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. In 2016, he was reportedly ordered to pay Elvira $18,911 per month.

The couple has three adult children: Leah, Chasen, and Karis.

