Report: Dustin Diamond undergoes first round of chemo, diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images(FLORIDA) — Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond underwent his first round of chemotherapy, reports TMZ, who says the actor has been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Small cell carcinoma, a form of lung cancer, mostly affects heavy smokers, reports Mayo Clinic. Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer, responsible for the most global cancer-related deaths as it doesn’t present symptoms until the disease has advanced.

Diamond’s team told TMZ more about the diagnosis, explaining that the cancer metastasized in his lungs after developing in another part of his body.

His team adds that, in addition to chemotherapy, the 44-year-old actor will start physical therapy.

Diamond, who was hospitalized last week, is reportedly in good spirits. His team claims he is currently teaching himself how to play songs by Tool and Foo Fighters on the bass guitar, as well as spending time with his loved ones.

Diamond played Screech for close to 13 years, from the flagship Saved by the Bell series, through its final incarnation, Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

By Megan Stone

