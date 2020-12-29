Report: Emma Roberts gives birth to baby boy

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Emma Roberts is a new mom!

The 29-year-old actress and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed a baby boy named Rhodes on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Rhodes weighed in at about nine pounds, according to the gossip website, which reports mother and baby are doing fine.

Emma confirmed she was pregnant in an Instagram post back in August, captioning a series of photos showing off her growing baby bump, “Me…and my two favorite guys.”

It’s the first child for both Roberts and Tron: Legacy actor Hedlund, 36; the pair were first romantically linked in 2019.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.