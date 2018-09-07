Report: Ex-'Cosby Show' star Geoffrey Owens accepts Tyler Perry's 'Have and Have Nots' job offer

ABC(NEW YORK) — Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens, who was famously “job shamed” after being photographed working at a Trader Joe’s, has a new gig, TMZ is reporting.

The gossip site reports that Owenshas accepted Tyler Perry’s tweeted-out offer to join the cast of the media mogul’s highly-rated OWN show The Haves and Have Nots. There’s no official word yet, but Owens will reportedly star in a recurring, 10-episode role on the show.

“I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!” Perry tweeted at Owens, adding, “I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs.”

Owens said he worked at the Trader Joe’s for 15 months out of necessity and the store gave him the flexibility to pursue acting gigs. He’s since quit after all the attention, but the store has left it open for him to return.

Owens appeared on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, and taught drama and directing at Yale for years. He’d also had recent acting gigs on shows like Elementary and The Affair.

During an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, he admitted he was “devastated” by the recent pictures, but added he was quickly floored by the outpouring of support from people both within and outside of the entertainment industry.