Report: Gal Gadot will see “Red” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Gal Gadot will temporarily hang up Wonder Woman’s golden lariat to team up with another huge box office star.

The Justice League lead will star opposite Dwayne Johnson in the heist thriller Red Notice, according to Deadline. Few details have been released about the film — even the identity of another male star is being kept close to the vest.

Johnson’s Central Intelligence producer Rawson Marshall Thurber is set to direct.

Red Notice will start filming April 2019 in Europe, in anticipation of a June 2020 release. Gadot is currently shooting Wonder Woman 2, due out in 2019.

