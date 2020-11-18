Report: Harvey Weinstein ill, possibly infected with COVID-19

Scott Heins/Getty Images)(LOS ANGELES) — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly in isolation after spiking a fever of 101 degrees, among other troubling signs of illness.

TMZ reports that doctors believe the 68-year-old convicted sex offender may have been infected with COVID-19, telling the publication that he is “doing poorly.”

Weinstein was tested for the infectious virus on Tuesday and is currently awaiting results. Should he test positive, he will be moved to the prison hospital for further monitoring.

Weinstein has several health conditions that has elevated his risk level, which could potentially complicate his recovery.

His team told TMZ that, “It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis.”

“We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs,” the statement continued.

In March, the former movie producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his convictions on rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was sentence in New York to 20 years for criminal sexual assault for forcing oral sex on Miriam Haley. That sentence was ordered to run consecutively with a three-year sentence for the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann.

It was announced last month by the LA County District Attorney that he now faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women.

Overall, Weinstein faces an additional 11 sexual assault counts involving five women in California, which could add an additional 140 years to life in state prison, on top of his 23-year sentence.

An extradition hearing is set for December 11 in Buffalo.

By Megan Stone and Andrea Tucillo

