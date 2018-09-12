Report: Is Henry Cavill out as Superman?

ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — While the official channels are mum, The Hollywood Reporter has declared that Mission: Impossible — Fallout star Henry Cavill won’t return as Superman in any future Warner Bros. movies.

An “industry insider” tells the trade that Cavill’s Man of Steel was supposed to have a cameo in WB’s DC Comics-based superhero action comedy Shazam!, but a deal couldn’t be reached with Cavill’s camp.

Also blamed is that WB is focusing on a Supergirl movie, which would be set before Cavill’s character came of age as the superhero. Cavill’s played Superman in three films: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

If true, this would mean that Cavill could join Ben Affleck on the superhero unemployment line: it’s rumored that Cavill’s Batman v. Superman and Justice League co-star also isn’t returning for the next stand-alone Batman movie, The Batman.

With the exception of Wonder Woman, the Warner Bros. comic universe has faltered both with critics and at the box office, especially in comparison to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — despite the fact that DC’s characters are far better-known commodities, especially when compared to characters like those in the most recent Marvel hit film release, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

“There’s a recognition that some parts of the previous [DC] movies didn’t work,” a studio insider tells The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that Warner Bros. might be seeking a “reset” button for the franchise.

