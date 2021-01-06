Report: Jimmy Fallon tips $400 to Hamptons waiter

NBC(NEW YORK) — Jimmy Fallon is making sure that one waiter’s New Year is off to a good start with one very generous monetary tip.

According to Page Six, an insider saw the late night talk show host having dinner with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, at Kissaki in Water Mill, NY over the weekend. And they must have enjoyed themselves because Fallon apparently “left a $400 on his way out, to the waiter’s delight.”

Let’s hope he gets a “Thank You Note.”

The source added that Fallon also posed for photos with fans — behind plexiglass and with a mask on.

The outlet notes that Fallon has a home in Sagaponack, a few minutes from Water Mill, which viewers have gotten a glimpse of on The Tonight Show.

By Danielle Long

