Report: Jodie Whittaker will return for a new season of 'Doctor Who'

Ben Blackall/BBC America(NEW YORK) — Not that there was any official reason to doubt it would happen, but word is Jodie Whittaker will return in the title role for another season of Doctor Who.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Whittaker is the 13th person but the first woman to play the role of time-traveling Doctor in the show’s more than fifty-year history. While fan and critical reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, there’s still no official word from the BBC confirming the 36-year-old’s return.

Doctor Who airs its season finale this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET, then will return for a New Year’s special Tuesday, January 1st, both on BBC America.

[embedded content]

