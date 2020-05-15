Report: Judge denies Mary-Kate Olsen’s bid to submit emergency divorce filing

Amy Graves/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Mary-Kate Olsen will have to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic before filing for divorce papers against her husband Olivier Sarkozy.

A Manhattan Supreme Court justice denied the fashion designer and former child star’s request to submit an emergency divorce filing, a source tells E! Online.

“The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure,” New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen tells the entertainment website.

“They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge,” says Chalfen. “He just decided that it is not an essential matter so they can’t file anything at this point.”

Olsen, 33, filed the documents on Wednesday, claiming she had initially attempted to file for divorce a month prior, but was unable to because of restrictions put in place following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Olsen, in a copy of the filing obtained by the New York Post, reportedly claims that her estranged husband “expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.”

Mary-Kate, according to the documents, says she fears losing her home and personal property as well.

A source tells E! the dynamic between the two has become “acrimonious” and that things have gotten “ugly.”

Mary-Kate is reportedly spending time with twin sister Ashley Olsen and their friends outside of New York City.

Olsen married the French baker, 50, in 2015 after three years together.

