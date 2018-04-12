Report: Khloe Kardashian gives birth to baby girl amid Tristan Thompson alleged cheating scandal

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group(CLEVELAND) — Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl, a source confirmed to E! News.

It’s the first child for the 33-year-old reality star. No other details were immediately available.

The happy news comes amid reports that the baby’s father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, has been cheating on Khloe. Thompson is also dad to a 16-month-old son, Prince Oliver, from a previous relationship.

Sources tells The Blast that Thompson was present for the birth, as were members of the Kardashian clan.

Khloe announced her pregnancy back in December, after months of media speculation.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

