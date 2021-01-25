Report: Kourtney Kardashian dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been on the heavily tattooed arm of drummer Travis Barker.

E! News reports that the reality star and the Blink-182 member and busy music collaborator have been friends for years, but have taken their relationship to the next level by “casually dating” since December.

An insider tells E!, “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”

The insider dishes that Barker has always been interested in Kourtney, and the two “have a lot in common.” Apparently, the fact that Barker’s such a good dad makes him attractive to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him,” claims the insider. “They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler hile Kourtney has three kids with Scott Disick, from whom she split in 2015.

By Andrea Dresdale

