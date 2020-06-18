Report: Kristen Wiig and fiancé Avi Rothman have welcomed twins via surrogate

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order for actress Kristen Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman. The two are the proud parents of twins.

People reports that the couple quietly welcomed their newborns earlier this year, which were born via surrogate. The Bridesmaids actress previously hinted about her mom status when she hosted Saturday Night Live‘s Mother’s Day episode, in which she openly spoke about her newfound appreciation for her mother.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” she said during the May 9 monologue, which she shot at home while surrounded by candles. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”

Wiig proposed to Rothman in August 2019 after spending the past three years dating.

Representatives for the couple have yet to respond to requests for comment.

By Megan Stone

