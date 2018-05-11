Report: Man breaks into Rihanna's Los Angeles home and spends the night

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Police arrested and tased a man outside of Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home Thursday morning after an apparent burglary, according to a report from TMZ that was later confirmed by E! News.

Authorities apparently arrived at the pop singer’s home around 10 a.m. after the security alarm had been tampered with. Additionally, a Los Angeles Police Department official told the New York Daily News, “Someone was going inside the residence and saw him leaving.”

Rihanna was not home at the time, but the man appeared to have stayed the night.

When law enforcement encountered the man, he reportedly had to be tased while being detained.

TMZ reports that the man has been identified as 26-year-old Eduardo Leon. He is being held on $150,000 bail for felony stalking.

Rihanna and her team have not yet made a statement about the incident.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.