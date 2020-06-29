Report: Margot Robbie boarding female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' project

ABC/Kelsea McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson, the latter of whom wrote Robbie’s Birds of Prey film, are teaming up for a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie for Disney.

The Hollywood Reporter explains the project, based on the famed Disney Parks ride, is said to be centered on original female characters.

The film is separate from a reboot of the $4.5 billion franchise that is being undertaken by Pirates‘ original writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, though both Pirates films are being backed by series producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Although it’s early days for both projects, it seems unlikely that Johnny Depp will be reprising his role as slurring swashbuckler Jack Sparrow in either.

