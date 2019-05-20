Report: Mel Gibson looking to hire Jamie Foxx, Peter Dinklage, Michael Fassbender for 'Wild Bunch' reboot

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Mel Gibson is reportedly trying to rustle up an A-List posse for his next directorial foray, a remake of Sam Peckinpah’s seminal western The Wild Bunch.

According to Deadline, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is on Gibson’s radar, as is Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender, and Game of Thrones veteran Peter Dinklage, for what’s being called a “contemporized remake” of the film, which followed past-their-prime gunslingers looking for one last score.

Gibson’s last job behind the camera was 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, which won two technical Oscars, and was also nominated for Best Picture and earned star Andrew Garfield a Best Actor nomination.