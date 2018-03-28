Report: Motion Picture Academy president cleared after sexual harassment allegation

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — John Bailey, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has been cleared and will keep his job following an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment.

The Academy, which is the organization that hands out the Oscars, launched an investigation earlier this month. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bailey, the Academy’s new president and a noted cinematographer, was accused of trying to “inappropriately touch” a woman while riding in a van to a movie set over ten years ago.

The investigation’s results were reported to the Academy’s board of governors Tuesday, and it was determined that “no further action” was required. Bailey, 75, has denied any misconduct.

In a statement provided to ABC News, the Academy said, in part, “[We] took the claim very seriously and was cognizant of the rights of both the claimant and the accused, including consulting with outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment…Contrary to previous reports, there was only one claim under consideration.”

The statement continued, “The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter….The Academy’s goal is to encourage workplace environments that support creativity, equality, and respect.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the case was the first public test of the Academy’s new standards of conduct, which it adopted in December after numerous reports of sexual harassment rocked Hollywood.

Last October, the Academy expelled Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this month, the Academy replaced Casey Affleck as a presenter on the awards telecast because he settled two sexual harassment lawsuits in 2010.

