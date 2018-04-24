Report: “Night Court” star Harry Anderson's cause of death was a stroke

Photo by: Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank(NORTH CAROLINA) — Night Court and Cheers actor Harry Anderson was killed by a stroke, according to a coroner’s report obtained by TMZ.

The 65-year-old actor, who had suffered a long bout of flu and a series of strokes earlier this year, the gossip site notes, suffered what’s called a “cardioembolic cerebrovascular accident” — essentially, another stroke — on April 16, before he was found unresponsive by his wife in their home in Asheville, North Carolina.

The ruling appears to confirm what Anderson’s good friend and fellow actor, Philip Proctor, wrote in a Facebook post the day of Anderson’s death that he, “passed away quietly in his sleep of unknown causes after contacting the flu several months ago and experiencing some mild strokes while in hospital.”

