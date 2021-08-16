Report: No storybook ending for ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson

Karwai Tang/WireImage

It appears Pete Davidson has moved on from another Hollywood star.

The Sun reports the SNL vet and The Suicide Squad co-star has split from his latest girlfriend, Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor.

The pair had been linked since last February, and he’d even traveled across The Pond to spend time with the British actress: the couple were spotted together engaged in some PDA during Wimbledon in July.

However, it seems COVID-19 had something to do with the apparent break-up, reports The Sun. While long-distance relationships are hard enough, trying to traverse the distances with pandemic flight restrictions “has made everything more difficult,” a source told the tabloid.

“It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America,” the gossiper continued.

The source explained of the pair, “Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close, but unless something drastic changes, their relationship won’t recover.”

Davidson has previously been linked to a series of A-list beauties, including his former fiancée Ariana Grande, Underworld‘s Kate Beckinsale, and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood‘s Margaret Qualley.

