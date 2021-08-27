Report: Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are engaged

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Wedding bells are ringing for Norman Reedus, who reportedly proposed to actress Diane Kruger — and she said yes!

People reports that a source close to the ultra-private couple confirmed the upcoming nuptials. However, requests for comment went unanswered by both actors and their representatives.

Reedus, 52, and Kruger, 45, met in 2015 when they starred in the drama Sky and, in 2017, confirmed that they were going steady.

The following year, the two welcomed a daughter but have kept details about their little one private. The child, who turns three in November, is their first together.

Kruger previously told People in 2019 about her little one’s personality, saying her child is “kind of a dude” and raved, “It’s fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too.”

Reedus is the father of a 21-year-old son named Mingus, whom he shares with ex-partner Helena Christensen.

