Report: Portia de Rossi undergoes emergency appendix removal surgery

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy(LOS ANGELES) — Portia de Rossi, wife of Ellen Degeneres, was rushed to the hospital on Friday for emergency appendicitis surgery.

People reports that the 48-year-old actress is back home and “doing well” after the ordeal.

A source to the magazine explained, “Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain… It was appendicitis and she had surgery.”

Adds the insider, de Rossi is “now resting at home and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good now.”

According to Mayo Clinic, appendicitis happens when a blockage causes the organ’s lining to become inflamed. The condition, while common, causes severe pain and requires immediate treatment, which typically involves removal of the organ. The condition can become life threatening as the appendix can burst if left untreated.

Ellen and Portia wed in 2008.

By Megan Stone

