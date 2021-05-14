Report: Robert De Niro injured on set of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Robert De Niro is at home recuperating after his leg was injured on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon.

TMZ reports that the 77-year-old actor has flown home to New York City to be seen by his doctor. It is unknown how he injured himself while filming the Martin Scorsese-helmed film.

The severity of his injury is also unknown.

The movie, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, has reportedly shut down production for Friday in light of De Niro’s injury.

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the book of the same name written by David Grann, is slated to wrap production in 2022.

The movie, which chronicles a series of Oklahoma murders in the 1920s and also stars Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, is set to premiere on Apple TV+.

