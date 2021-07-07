Report: Scarlett Johansson pregnant, expecting first child with Colin Jost

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, according to a report from Page Six.

The publication stated on Tuesday that the 36-year-old actress is expecting a child with husband Colin Jost, which would be their first together.

The newspaper reports “multiple” sources claim Johansson is “due soon.”

“I know she and Colin are thrilled,” one source told the outlet, while another dished, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

The Marriage Story actress first sparked pregnancy rumors last month when Disney and Marvel began heavily promoting Black Widow, which is set to premiere July 9. Page Six notes that Johansson, who plays the title character, was not present for in-person promotional events and opted to do virtual interviews, reportedly with the camera set above the shoulders.

In addition, Johansson wasn’t present for Friday’s Black Widow screening at the Hamptons, despite owning property in nearby Montauk. David Harbour, who also stars in the film, was present for the celebration.

The rumored child will be Jost’s first and Johansson’s second. The actress shares six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and Jost, 39, confirmed their engagement in 2017 after two years of dating and tied the knot in October 2020. Neither have addressed the rumors.

ABC News has yet to independently confirm the report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.