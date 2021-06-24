Report: Scarlett Johansson producing ‘Tower of Terror’ film for Disney

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Scarlett Johansson is bringing a classic Disney theme park ride to the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the actress is attached to produce Tower of Terror, based on the thrill ride of the same name. While the plot of the film is currently being held under wraps, the script is being penned by Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. It’s unclear if Johansson will be acting in the film as well.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride first opened in 1994 at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and takes riders on a heart-stopping freefall in a haunted elevator. It was previously made into a 1997 TV movie starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst.

Another film based on a Disney ride — Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt — is set to open July 30. Johansson’s new film, Marvel’s Black Widow, opens July 9.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.