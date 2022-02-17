Report: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images — Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly called it quits, just over a year after announcing their engagement.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a supposed source tells In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The 38-year-old NFL star is “an independent guy,” says the insider, adding that Aaron “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to the 30-year-old Big Little Lies actress.

Ultimately, Shailene and Aaron “couldn’t make it work,” a second insider tells the outlet. “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

Woodley and Rodgers kept their relationship private until February 2021. While accepting the award for Most Valuable Player the 10th Annual NFL Honors, Rodgers revealed, “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”

Woodley confirmed their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joking that she never thought she’d grow up to marry someone who “throws balls for a living.”

However, Woodley told Entertainment Tonight back in July that she was in “no rush” to be married.

