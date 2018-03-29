Report: “Sharknado” franchise coming to an end with sixth installment

Photo by: James Dimmock/Syfy(LOS ANGELES) — Everybody’s favorite campy classic is about to bite the big one.

Syfy has greenlit a sixth and final installment of the cult horror franchise Sharknado, and it will focus on time travel, TV Line exclusively reports.

Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo and Vivica A. Fox will all reprise their roles in the final film. Anthony C. Ferrante will return as the director after leading the first five films in the same role.

In the fifth movie, we left Ziering’s character, Finn, wandering a completely desolate world, destroyed by the wrath of a sharknado. In the sixth film, the plot will follow Ziering’s journey as he travels through time to stop the original fish-filled weather system.

The first film premiered in 2013 and quickly grew a rabid fan base on social media. However, the sequel, Sharknado 2: The Second One, garnered the most attention with 3.9 million viewers for its premiere. The franchise followed with Sharknado 3: Oh Hello No! and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. Last year’s Sharknado 5: Global Swarming only saw 1.89 million viewers.

A title for the final film has not be released.

