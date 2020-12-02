Report: Steven Spielberg takes out restraining order against alleged stalker

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Legendary film director Steven Spielberg has taken out a restraining order against a woman he says poses a danger to him and his family.

TMZ reports that, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Spielberg named the woman who has allegedly stalked him over the past few months and made threats against him.

The documents also claim the woman, identified as Sarah Char, has been arrested before for making criminal threats, stalking and harassment.

Included in the documents is a Twitter exchange, where Char allegedly says, “If I have to personally MURDER people for stealing my IPs‚ I WILL. Get me?”

The Indiana Jones director also claims Char recently attempted to purchase a gun and, after learning of that from law enforcement, was worried that the woman would follow through on her threats.

Currently, Char is under court order to stay 100 yards away from Spielberg and his family.

Spielberg nor his representatives have responded to requests for comment at this time.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.