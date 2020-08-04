Report: Tayshia Adams to replace Clare Crawley on 'Bachelorette'

ABC/Craig Sjodin — John Fleenor(LOS ANGELES) — Just as production was ramping up for the new season of The Bachelorette that starred Clare Crawley, a major shakeup is reportedly underway.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Crawley, who is the oldest Bachelorette in series’ history, managed to find love just weeks into filming and no longer needs to complete her romantic journey. Instead of cutting her season short, however, producers are rolling out with a backup plan.

Multiple sources say Tayshia Adams will be brought on to continue handing out roses to the eligible suitors after Crawley’s departure. Adding fuel to the fire was Crawley herself, who liked — and quickly unliked — a tweet that stated Adams was replacing her.

ET asserts that Crawley left on great terms with the show that developed a habit of taking fans on wild rides over the past few seasons, from windmills to competitors having secret girlfriends.

On top of having two different Bachelorettes in one season, fans area already gearing up for another major difference as competitors won’t be whisked across the globe in order to win the final rose.

Instead, the Bachelorettes and their 42 suitors will remain in Palm Springs, California.

Adams appeared as a contestant during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She went on to compete on Bachelor in Paradise, but didn’t find her true love in the end.

She now stands to become the franchise’s second Black Bachelorette, following Rachel Lindsay.

The Bachelorette is set to air Tuesdays this fall on ABC.

By Megan Stone

