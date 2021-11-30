Report: Tiffany Haddish and Common split, “too busy” for relationship

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Another Hollywood couple has reportedly decided to part ways: Tiffany Haddish and Common.

Although neither actor has publicly addressed their relationship, an insider told People, “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

Haddish, 41, first confirmed her relationship with Common, 49, in August 2020 during an episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast.

“I am in a relationship,” she told Steve-O, showing off her freshly shaved head to match Common’s bald dome. “We’re twins now.”

According to Haddish, the couple met when Common played her love interest in her 2019 film The Kitchen and they bonded over a few occasional spades games.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.