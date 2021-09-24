Report: Tom Felton suffers medical emergency during charity golf match

ChristopherBernard/iStock

Harry Potter star Tom Felton reportedly suffered a medical emergency while competing in a celebrity golf match on Thursday.

People reports that Felton, 34, participated in this year’s Ryder Cup and collapsed on the 18th hole. Reports say he was immediately surrounded by personnel who helped him off the green.

Photos of the event show a conscious Felton laying down in the back of a golf cart while being escorted off the course.

Prior to his fall, Felton was competing against hockey legend ﻿Mike Eruzione﻿ and speed skater ﻿Dan Jansen.

The event, which took place at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has not released a statement regarding the incident.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.