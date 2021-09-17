Report: Wendy Williams taken to hospital to receive “psychiatric services”

ABC

Wendy Williams was reportedly taken to a New York City hospital for a mental health check-up.

According to The Sun, a 911 call was placed and police arrived early Wednesday morning at the talk show host’s Manhattan apartment,

“There was a call for a 57-year-old non-violent female who needed psychiatric services at that address on Wednesday morning,” a police spokesperson told The Sun. “They were transported to the hospital.”

As previously reported, later that day, it was announced that the season premiere of Williams’ show was pushed back to October 4 from its original date of September 20.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the National Radio Hall of Fame member had tested positive for a “breakthrough case of COVID-19.” That news followed last week’s announcement that Williams would be stepping back from “promotional activities” due to “ongoing health issues.”

Wendy previously discussed several health issues on her daytime series, including her battle with Graves’ disease and substance abuse.

