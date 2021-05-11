‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams confirms relationship with Simon Guobadia

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Porsha Williams has a new man!

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia — the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, who also appeared on the most recent season of the series.

Alongside a selfie of the cuddly couple, Porsha addressed the “optics” and elaborated on the timeline of their relationship, writing, “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love.”

“I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” she continued, adding that she’s “tuning out all negative energy.”

“He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she added.

Considering Simon and Falynn only announced their split last month, the reality star clarified, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she insisted. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Porsha, who shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena with ex Dennis McKinley, also applauded her new man and the father of her child for being “committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!”

“It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together,” she concluded. “Xoxo P #LoveWins.”

