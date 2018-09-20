'RHOA' star Porsha Williams reveals she is pregnant with first child

Photo by: Alex Martinez/Bravo(LOS ANGELES) — Congrats are officially in order to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

In an interview with People magazine, Williams revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Dennis McKinley.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” Williams, who suffered a miscarriage six years ago, told the magazine.

She continues, “I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Thankfully, at her first appointment, Williams got the word that her baby is going to be fine. According to the reality star, getting the OK from the doc allows her to “really wrap [her] mind around actually becoming a mommy.”



Porsha says her boyfriend is excited too.

“I believe he’s probably shed more tears during the process than me,” Williams says of McKinley, whom she has known for years but only began dating this past year. “It’s just the sweetest moment of my life right now.”

She continues, “The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight. So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have.”

This will be Williams and McKinney’s first child.

