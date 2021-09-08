RHOA stars join Nene Leakes at memorial for late husband

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Lisa Wu reunited with Nene Leakes Monday at a celebration of life in Atlanta for Nene’s late husband, Gregg Leakes.

“I am grateful to all of you. Thank you for the bottom of my heart,” Leakes commented on Instagram as she posted a photo from the event on Wednesday. “I love Gregg so much and I miss him a lot,” she added. “I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life.”

With a photo of the couple kissing, she wrote, “Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it.”

Keke Wyatt, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le’Andria Johnson performed at the memorial service, held at the Linnethia Lounge in ATL, according to Us Magazine.

Gregg Leakes lost his three-year battle with cancer on September 1. He was 66. The couple married in 1997, divorced 14 years later, then remarried in 2013.

