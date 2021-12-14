‘RHOBH’ production halted after Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna test positive for COVID-19

John Tsiavis/Bravo

Production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to a halt after cast members Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna tested positive for COVID-19.

A source revealed to People, “The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe.”

“All of the ladies are vaccinated. They’re fine and will be fine because of it,” a source close to production shared.

On Monday, Garcelle confirmed her positive diagnosis on Instagram and asked fans to send TV and movie recommendations to help her get through the next 10 days of quarantine.

“A Monday morning update for you all,” the caption began. “Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms.”

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I’m sure I will continue to feel okay,” she said in the 45-second video. Referencing her 14-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid, she continued, “My boys are being tested, so far they’ve tested negative. We’re going to continue testing them.”

Garcelle, who is also a co-host on The Real added that she may show up on Girl Chat, a segment on the daytime talk show, via Zoom.

RHOBH which also stars Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff and reoccurring Housewife Kathy Hilton was filming for season 12, when production was placed on pause. There was no mention of when they are expected to resume.

