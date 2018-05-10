Ride or Die: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence to star in Sony's “Bad Boys for Life”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Sony has set a release date for the long-awaited new Bad Boys film.

According to Deadline, the studio has announced Bad Boys for Life will hit theaters during Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend on January 17, 2020.

The film, to be directed by Moroccan-born directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, will bring back producer Jerry Bruckheimer and reunite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence after their last Bad Boys film, Bad Boys II, nearly 15 years ago. The two played Miami narcotics detectives on the case of a Cuban drug smuggler. That film grossed over $273 million worldwide.



Last month, Smith wished Lawrence a happy birthday and teased as the upcoming film. “Happy Birthday to the Best Damn partner EVER!!!” Smith wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of throwback photos of them over the years. One of those photos included them on the set of a Bad Boys film.



“What you think Marty-Mar? One more time? @martinlawrence,” Smith added, referring to possibly doing another installment of their popular film franchise.

Lawrence later responded in Will’s comments, which was captured by The Shade Room. “Much love Will! Let’s do it again for sure,” he wrote.

