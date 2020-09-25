'Riverdale's KJ Apa shows the reality of makeout scenes on set amid COVID-19

Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(VANCOUVER) — The cast of Riverdale is back in action, but life on set is different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, series star KJ Apa shared an enlightening video on Instagram that shows how he and co-star Camila Mendes have to prepare for makeout scenes during pandemic times.

“Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene…” he explains in the caption.

In the video, KJ and Camila are seen taking a shot of mouthwash, blank expressions on their faces as they swish for at least 30 seconds, spitting the liquid into individual plastic bags handed to them by people wearing latex gloves.

Fans lit up the comment section with their amusement, with one joking “the chemistry is so intense I can feel it from here,” accompanied by crying laughing emojis, while another confesses, “idk why but this has me DYING.”

Riverdale recently returned to Vancouver, Canada for production on season five, which is expected to debut on the CW in January.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.