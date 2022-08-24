‘Road House’ reboot gets underway

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Edge of Tomorrow and Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman was joined by his star Jake Gyllenhaal for a photo to commemorate the start of shooting their Road House reboot.

The pair was shown smiling in a picture posted by Gyllenhaal from the movie’s shooting location in the Dominican Republic, with Liman holding up the movie’s clapper.

“I’ve wanted to work with the ridiculously talented Doug Liman for years. Day 1. Roadhouse,” the Oscar-nominated actor captioned the photo.

As reported, Gyllenhaal will play “a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

He, of course, succeeds Patrick Swayze in the lead role. Swayze played a psychology degree-holding brawler who runs afoul of a vicious land developer in the original.

As shooting started on the reboot, Amazon announced that Fast X star Joaquim de Almeida, The Terminal List‘s JD Pardo, Never Have I Ever‘s Darren Barnet and Snowfall‘s Kevin Carroll have joined the cast.

Road House will also star The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo from Amazon’s A League of Their Own reboot and Broad City‘s Arturo Castro.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.