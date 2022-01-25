Rob Gronkowski announces incredible opportunity for NFL fans to watch the Big Game from his home

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Although Rob Gronkowski will not play in this year’s Big Game, he’s paying it forward to the NFL fans who supported him through another tremendous season.

The Buccaneers tight end teamed with Groupon and is handing the keys to his 4,486 square-foot Foxborough, MA, home over to one lucky fan so they can watch the Big Game in style. Oh, and they can invite up to 15 friends, too.

“I got the whole setup down to perfection at my house,” he told ABC Audio, saying it is more than just ensuring his guests have their fill of good, local food and drink. “We got a pool… we got an indoor bounce house! We got indoor mini golf. These experiences are going to be amazing.”

Gronk says part of the experience is seeing what it’s like to party like a football player. “Everyone knows me. I used to party back in the day. I still have a good time, but obviously, I’m not 20 to 23 anymore,” he laughs. “It’s going to be popping.”

Because he is going over-the-top with his “Party like a Player” experience, he said he wanted the winner to not stress or feel pressure about who to invite. “You’re going to be able to bring everyone that you know,” promises Gronk. “It’s a true party experience.”

So, who does he think his guests will watch play on one of his big screen televisions?

“I’m going to go with the Kansas City Chiefs. Their offense is red hot,” said Gronk, noting their intense match against the Buffalo Bills. “And I’m going to say the San Francisco 49ers… That’s my prediction.”

Those over 21 and are U.S. residents have until February 2 to enter on Groupon’s Party Like a Player website.

