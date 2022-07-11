Rob Lowe dishes on his new Netflix show ‘Unstable’

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A new father-son duo is heading toward your screens, with Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe starring in a new Netflix comedy titled Unstable.

The series is set to hit the streamer next year, but while promoting his collaboration with Atkins — which includes yummy low carb treats like an Iced Chai Latte Protein Shake, Peanut Butter Cups and Peppermint Patties — he dished about the upcoming series and what it was like working with his youngest son.

“It’s super gratifying. I’m very proud of him,” Lowe expressed, before teasing that his “oldest son went into actual real business” as a lawyer working in finance. “My youngest son, [he] went into the family business and we co-created this show.”

Not only did the duo create the show, the longtime actor revealed that “it’s based on a father and son relationship very similar to ours.”

“Johnny likes to troll me on social media and people have really liked it, much to my chagrin,” Lowe admitted. “So we use that relationship as the basis for creating these two characters in the show, and it’s been a blast…to see it all come to fruition is really, really super incredible.”

As described by Netflix, Rob “plays the eccentric head of a cutting-edge biotech firm” while John, “his introverted and socially awkward son … comes to work for him and finds that he has to save his father from utter ruin in the process.”

Lowe also revealed that the show started filming this summer and with the season in full swing, the actor shared some tips on how he stays fit.

“It’s diet… but also like your mindset,” he said. “Between that and being active, I think makes one feel and seem younger and then it all goes springs from there.”

