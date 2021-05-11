Rob Lowe marks his 31st anniversary of being “drug and alcohol free”

FOX/Ray Mickshaw

Actor Rob Lowe celebrated a meaningful milestone in his life on Monday — he is officially 31 years sober.

The Parks and Recreation alum shared an image of him riding his bicycle on the beach and shared in the caption, “Today I [am] 31 years drug and alcohol free.”

Lowe, 57, acknowledged recovering addicts in his message, adding, “I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy.”

The producer also shouted out his family “for putting up with me” in the celebratory post.

Lowe recently opened up about his sobriety journey in a tell-all with Variety, where he discussed his first interaction with drugs and how he developed an addiction.

The West Wing star noted drugs were somewhat of a staple in Hollywood, noting, “This was just how the business was back then. Cocaine was the thing that successful people did.”

He also revealed how he came to learn “which department was selling the coke on the set” and abused that knowledge.

Lowe then detailed what made him realize he needed help, explaining, “One day back in the days of answering machines my mother called me and I could hear her voice on the answering machine. I didn’t want to pick up because I was really, really hungover and I didn’t want her to know.”

“She was telling me that my grandfather, who I loved, was in critical condition in the hospital and she needed my help. And I didn’t pick up,” he confessed, saying his mind was more fixated on taking a drink than worrying about his family. He says that moment was his wake up call.

While he says staying sober “doesn’t get any easier” over the years, Lowe attested, “It does get more fulfilling.”

