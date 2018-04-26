Robert Downey, Jr. and The Avengers assemble on “The Tonight Show” to sing “The Marvel Bunch”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – 2018(NEW YORK) — The cast of Avengers: Infinity War made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s Tonight Show to sing their own version of “The Brady Bunch” theme song, called, “The Marvel Bunch.”

In a segment taped earlier, Infinity Wars stars Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Pratt, were joined by co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman and Benedict Cumberbatch, stacked in cubes like the cast in the iconic opening of the classic 1970s series.

Tom Hiddleston, who plays the trickster Loki — adopted brother of Hemsworth’s Thor — even stops by to say hello.

In his character’s voice, Hiddleston faces Hemsworth’s square and says, “Hello, brother,” to which Hemsworth responds by yelling, “Shut up!

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Avengers: Infinity War opens Friday.

